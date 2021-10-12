YMCA's Trunk or Treat event is back this Halloween

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Trick or treating usually means dressing up, going to every house in the neighborhood and digging into a bowl of candy. But, because of the pandemic, things have looked different and in 2020, many events were canceled.

One event is making its return to Corpus Christi this year with some adjustments.

"Last year for Halloween we stayed in. A little bit of trick or treating for the older ones," said Marla Moreno, a mother of three in Corpus Christi.

Moreno cares for her three girls, Alena, Marlania and Maddison. This Halloween she said they know how to protect themselves against COVID-19.

The CDC advises the public to:

Avoid direct contact with trick or treaters

Give treats outdoors

Set up a station with individually bagged treats

Wear your masks.

"Its going all the steps like lets wash our hands, let's sanitize after every stop that we're at and now they just keep a little sanitizer with them," said Moreno.

Moreno said she knows where they're first stopping Halloween weekend.

"Our first stop will be here at the Y for the Trunk or Treat event," she said.

The YMCA of the Coastal Bend is hosting what its calls a free and safe outdoor family event happening October 29, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

"We will have cones and numbers so that everyone is spread out," said YMCA director Gwen Ruppert.

The YMCA will have hand sanitizing stations and staff will be looking out to make sure crowds are limited. Volunteers are required to take a temperature check when they arrive.

Each participant with a trunk has to hand out individualized goodie bags and overall limit the number of people going from trunk to trunk.

"It is kinda hard to control that but we will kind of gauge that throughout the evening and make sure our numbers are flowing throughout the evening," said Ruppert.

Masks are optional but highly encouraged at the trunk or treat event.

If you would like to participate in the trunk or treat event, the YMCA is still accepting sign ups.

You can email memberservices@ymca-cc.org to take part.

