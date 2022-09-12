Watch Now
Queen's favorite hymn sung at memorial service

Britain's King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort are driven along the Royal Mile towards the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. King Charles arrived in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother’s coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 9:29 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 11:59:33-04

A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ cathedral in Edinburgh has ended, and members of the public will soon be allowed inside to pay their respects.

The coffin, with the Crown of Scotland resting on a cushion on top of it, is to stay in the 12th-century cathedral through Tuesday.

Thousands of people lined the route of the procession through the Scottish capital’s Old Town to the cathedral, as the former monarch’s children — including new sovereign King Charles III — walked behind the hearse.

The memorial service featured Karen Matheson singing Psalm 118 in Gaelic, with harp accompaniment, and a reading from Ecclesiastes by the head of the Scottish government, Nicola Sturgeon.

The congregation sang The Lord’s My Shepherd, said to be one of the queen’s favorite hymns.

Members of the royal family were to hold a vigil by the coffin in the evening.

A military bagpiper played mournful music as the coffin, draped in the royal standard, was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse Monday.

King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward are walking behind the hearse as the procession moves slowly toward St. Giles’ Cathedral.

The hearse was flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of The King’s Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.

Lines of people waited to file past the coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral began forming around dawn.

Charles flew to Scotland after earlier receiving condolences from both Britain’s houses of parliament.

The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so that members of the public can pay their respects.

