97-year-old former secretary at Nazi camp appeals conviction

Christian Charisius/AP
FILE -- Irmgard Furchner, accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp function, appears in court for the verdict in her trial in Itzehoe, Germay, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The 97-year-old woman is appealing against her conviction last week by a German court of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders in her role as a secretary to the commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. (Christian Charisius/Pool Photo via DPA, file)
Posted at 2:37 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 15:37:46-05

The 97-year-old former secretary at a Nazi concentration camp in Poland during World War II has appealed her conviction.

On Dec. 20, Irmgard Furchner was found guilty of aiding in the murder of more than 10,000 people during the Holocaust. At the same time, she was a stenographer to an SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof camp, the Associated Press reported.

The German court sentenced her to a two-year suspended sentence for accessory to murder in 10,505 cases and an accessory to attempted murder in five cases, the news outlet reported.

On Wednesday, the court confirmed to the Associated Press that a defense and a lawyer for a co-plaintiff both filed appeals to the Federal Court of Justice.

It wasn’t immediately known if and when the federal court would listen to the case, the news outlet reported.

The Washington Post reported that Furchner was tried in juvenile court because she was 18 and 19 when she worked at the camp from June 1, 1943, to April 1, 1945.

