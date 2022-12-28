97-year-old former secretary at Nazi camp appeals conviction

The 97-year-old former secretary at a Nazi concentration camp in Poland during World War II has appealed her conviction.

On Dec. 20, Irmgard Furchner was found guilty of aiding in the murder of more than 10,000 people during the Holocaust. At the same time, she was a stenographer to an SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof camp, the Associated Press reported.

The German court sentenced her to a two-year suspended sentence for accessory to murder in 10,505 cases and an accessory to attempted murder in five cases, the news outlet reported.

On Wednesday, the court confirmed to the Associated Press that a defense and a lawyer for a co-plaintiff both filed appeals to the Federal Court of Justice.

It wasn’t immediately known if and when the federal court would listen to the case, the news outlet reported.

The Washington Post reported that Furchner was tried in juvenile court because she was 18 and 19 when she worked at the camp from June 1, 1943, to April 1, 1945.