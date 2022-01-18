Secretary of State Blinken set for Ukraine visit on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine and meet with their president tomorrow.

Blinken's visit is coming as tensions between the United States and Russia escalate over a possible Russian invasion of its neighbor to the south.

The state department said today that Blinken will "reinforce the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The trip follows inconclusive diplomatic talks between Soviet leaders and the west last week that failed to resolve stark disagreements over Ukraine and other security matters.

Russia is massing some 100,000 troops with tanks and other heavy weapons on its own soil near the Ukrainian border.