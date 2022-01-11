Watch
North Korea fires second missile launch in a week

North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into its eastern sea earlier today - its second missile launch in a week.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jan 11, 2022
North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into its eastern sea earlier today.

That's its second launch in a week.

The launches follow a series of weapons tests from the Communist nation in 2021.

Those firings underscored how North Korea is continuing to expand its military capabilities during a self-imposed pandemic lockdown and deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States.

South Korea said the weapon flew 434 miles at a maximum speed of around Mach 10 before landing in waters off its eastern coast.

