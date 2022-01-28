Winter Texans can bring in an estimated $1 million to Rockport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Winter Texan Appreciation Day is happening this weekend in Rockport. The President of Rockport Chamber of Commerce, Diane Probst said Winter Texans boost the local economy and help our community in more ways than one.

“If it’s still snowing and I have 10 inches of snow in my driveway, we’re gonna stay here,” said Winter Texan, Billie Fordeck.

This is how most of the Circle W RV Park residents in Rockport said they feel. Billie Fordeck said she's going on three months of trying to escape the cold temperatures to Northeast Indiana and she's enjoying her time in Rockport.

“We have a bank account here, we do our shopping and we have some doctors down here,” said Fordeck.

Fordeck is not the only one. The Circle W RV Park manager, Debra Kost, said this season so far, 90 of 300 of her sites are filled with Winter Texans.

“Most of business comes from word of mouth from other Winter Texans who comes here and have fun,” said Kost.

Kost said she's expecting 31 more winter Texans to arrive by February 1st and that's good news for the Rockport Chamber of Commerce.

“They have a great impact on mostly our restaurants, our RV Parks, our condominium developments,” said President and CEO, Diane Probst.

Probst confirms around 3,000 Winter Texans are visiting Rockport this season, bringing in half a million on the low end to a million dollars. Tina Robertson from Tennessee is a part of that group.

“We enjoy a lot of things. The theater, the restaurants as a matter of fact tomorrow we’re going to a hockey game," she said.

While Circle W RV Park is only one of many RV Parks in the Coastal Bend. The manager said because business is doing so well they will be able to improve infrastructure and even dd amenities for guest to enjoy.

To show appreciation, all Winter Texans are invited to the 4th annual Winter Texan Appreciation Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, January 29 at the Fulton Convention Center on Fulton Harbor in Downtown Fulton, Texas, for more information, click here.

