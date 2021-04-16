Weekend events around the Coastal Bend

From sea-life to street food, there's a lot happening this weekend around the Coastal Bend.

If you're looking for something to do April 16, Texas country artist Jon Wolfe will be at Brewster's Street Ice house in downtown Corpus Christi. The show will kick off at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are still available but you might want to act fast before they sell out.

The city of Kingsville will be hosting it's 4th Annual Festival De La Loteria on April 17, on Main Street. It starts at 10 a.m. and continues through 5 p.m. You can purchase loteria cards and compete for thousands of dollars in prizes. They'll also be having huge prizes if you dress up as your favorite loteria character! You also don't want to miss the chancla throw! Our very own Telemundo anchor Nina Martinez will also be the emcee for the fashion show. Admission is free.

Part two of Street Food Weekend is happening April 17 and April 18 on Shoreline Boulevard in Corpus Christi from 12 pm to 10 pm. Admission is free and furry friends are welcome too! CDC guidelines do apply so make sure to bring your mask, keep your distance and of course come hungry.

Lastly, the Lorelei Brewing Company will be hosting their first in-person event in Corpus Christi in over a year on April 17. Sips for Sea-life benefits animals at the Texas Sealife Center. The event runs from 2pm to 8 pm. Admission is free and includes food trucks, face painting and crafts.

