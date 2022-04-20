Wednesday is Chinese Language Day, celebrating the impact of the language in the worlds culture

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — April 20th is Chinese language day. It’s meant to highlight the impact the language has had in the worlds culture. At Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, the Chinese language fundamentals course instructor said students learn by speaking Chinese during class time. Teaching you something you wouldn't regularly learn on your own. That’s what Texas A&M University instructor Wen-Yen Yang aims for.

“For American college students to learn a second language like this class where they are learning Chinese language. It’s not only learning the language but it’s also learning the culture,” said Yang.

From middle school students in Taiwan to those seeking to learn the language in a college setting, Yang teaches Chinese and his focus is teaching students how to have a conversation rather than writing.

“When we learn new vocabulary, we learn where the words came from and we’ll learn what life is like in Taiwan and China,” said one student.

Charlotte Day and her classmate Savannah Cantor are freshman at TAMUCC and have dedicated their last two semesters to getting to know the language. They said there is still so much more to learn.

“Any language is a good skill, and you can’t keep it up without practice,” said Cantor.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization encourages people to celebrate Chinese language day by joining a class or visiting a museum to gain more insight into Chinese culture. Searching use #ChineseLanguageDay on your social media is a great way to see what the holiday means to others around the world. You can also use #Chinese LanguageDay by visiting the Texas State Museum of Asian cultures where they will be celebrating Chinese language day by teaching the public the history behind Chinese lettering from 12:00-5:00 p.m. Wednesday.