Washington Correspondent Joe St. George discusses Texas death penalty cases

Two Texas death penalty cases are getting national attention. Nueces County District Attorney Mark A. Gonzalez has filed a motion to withdraw the order that set the execution date of John Henry Ramirez. This comes as a group of bipartisan Texas lawmakers are trying to stop the execution of death row inmate Melissa Lucio. Some lawmakers say there are doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. Washington Correspondent Joe St. George has an in-depth look at both cases.