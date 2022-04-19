Two Texas death penalty cases are getting national attention. Nueces County District Attorney Mark A. Gonzalez has filed a motion to withdraw the order that set the execution date of John Henry Ramirez. This comes as a group of bipartisan Texas lawmakers are trying to stop the execution of death row inmate Melissa Lucio. Some lawmakers say there are doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. Washington Correspondent Joe St. George has an in-depth look at both cases.
Washington Correspondent Joe St. George discusses Texas death penalty cases
Cases gaining national attention
Posted at 7:20 AM, Apr 19, 2022
