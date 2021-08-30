Warrior Scholar Project supports veterans earning a college degree

For veterans, the transition back to school isn't always easy. That's where the Warrior Scholar Project comes in.

"it was a pretty profound experience. When i came back to the states i realized i have a lot more to learn,” said one veteran taking part in the program.

The organization travels all across the country and supports veterans who want to earn a college degree.

“We give them classes on analytical reading strategies, study skills, time management and note taking,” said Derek Auguste, an alumni engagement and outreach fellow for the organization. “We also talk about building a community on a college campus as a veteran.”

Founders said they want veterans to walk away with confidence that they can succeed at anything they set their mind to. The application for Warrior-Scholar 2021 Fall Program boot camps is open now, you can find the application by clicking here.

