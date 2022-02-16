Visit Corpus Christi is making calls to bring more business to the area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calls for the Coast is an exclusive meeting industry event meant to help bring more people, specifically businesses and conventions to the area. It's made possible with the help of volunteers who work in hospitality and tourism.

“This is a great place for annual meetings, retreats and thing like that," said volunteer Dusty Emmert.

Emmert works at the Corpus Christi Museum and said after living in the area for 6 years she feels like a native.

“We have our kemps Ridely Sea Turtles down at the Padre Island Seashore. We have the Lexington, we have art museums," said Emmert.

The Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting the event, to try and get more meeting and convention businesses to pledge to visit the city. On her first day of making calls, Emmert reached 15 of them.

“Ask them If they have any questions about anything but tell them we have things available for you. Let us know how we can help you," she said.

Brett Oetting is the President and CEO of Visit Corpus Christi. He said during this two day event, the goal is to make over 1,000 calls.

“Some of these individuals are groups who have been here before, some of them are groups we’re trying to get to come here," said Oetting.

A long list of groups and individuals could all bring money to the local economy. Oetting said, over 40 volunteers will continue making calls Wednesday.

If you would like to get involved, Visit Corpus Christi has volunteer opportunities coming up, just in time for Spring Break, click here to take part.