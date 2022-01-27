Vice President Kamala Harris visit to Honduras could potentially impact South Texas

Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Honduras Thursday. She is traveling there to attend the inauguration of President Elect Xiomara Castro. The former first lady of Honduras, Castro will become the nation's first female president.

President Joe Biden has asked Harris to oversee diplomatic relations with the northern triangle countries, which also includes El Salvador and Guatemala. Harris said one of her main goals will be working with Castro to help address the root causes of migration to the u-s southern border.

Customs and Border Patrol reports the Rio Grande Valley sector, which includes the Coastal Cend, saw the largest number of apprehensions, over 137,000, in December, 2021. More than 25% of those taken into custody were from the northern triangle countries.

Harris' visit is high profile because corruption and crime are prevalent in that area. That's made securing partners there difficult for previous administrations. Castro won her election on a campaign that included promises to address these issues which are seen as key causes of migration.