This story is a bit cheesy, but this is nacho ordinary drink. Velveeta is introducing its cheese-infused vodka martini for a limited time. It’s garnished with a cheese drop, cheese stuffed olives and shell pasta.

The $15 "Veltini" will be served at select BLT steak locations around the country, but sadly none of them are in Texas. But, the company is is offering “Veltini kits” to make the drink at home.