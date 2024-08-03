U.S. women's field hockey earns first win, 1-0, in final match in Paris
U.S. midfielder #02 Meredith Sholder (2nd-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal in the women's Pool B field hockey match between the USA and South Africa during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on August 3, 2024.
Despite getting off to another slow start, United Eagles put it all out on the line in an attempt to nab their first win of the tournament and succeeded, beating South Africa 1-0.
