U.S. men's basketball coasts past Brazil and into Olympic semifinals

The U.S. train kept right on rolling in the quarterfinals, putting Brazil away before the first half had even ended to set up a rematch with Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the semis. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

