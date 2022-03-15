Updated stroke guidlines lead to better awareness and prevention

Having a stroke is an emergency medical situation and according to an ER doctor with Doctors Regional in Corpus Christi, someone has a stroke every 40-seconds in the U.S and every 4-minutes, someone dies of a stroke. It's important to recognize the signs of a stroke and to get help quickly. For those in the Coastal Bend, being aware of what to look for and ways to prevent it, can be the difference between life and death

Associate Medical Director for Corpus Christi Medical Center, Doctor Juan Ramirez says, for every 100-thousand people in Nueces County, 80 of them will experience a stroke. First responders play a huge role in determining how a patient is treated upon arrival to an ER.

Patients enter the emergency room with two types of strokes, either an ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke. Ischemic strokes are caused by blockage of an artery or in rare instances, a vein. It's the most common type and accounts for about 87% of stroke victims. Hemorrhagic strokes account for about 13% of stroke cases and occurs when a blood vessel that supplies the brain ruptures and bleeds. Doctors say, it's key to seek care with in hours to avoid long term damage.

Doctors say, some contributing factors to a stroke include age and lifestyle choices. But there are ways to reduce your risk.

Corpus Christi Medical Center, Associate Medical Director, Dr. Juan Ramirez says, "Also people who are overweight or sedentary or people who abuse alcohol or drugs are more prone to develop strokes. Not counting if you have baseline diabetes."

Dr. Ramirez says, if you're the type of person who likes to sit, he recommends you start exercising. And for those who are obese, He says, it's time to start a weight loss program.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, About 3% of people who have had a stroke have a second one within 30 days. One-third have a second stroke within 2 years.