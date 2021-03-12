'Uncaged Life,' all-female motorcycle group encourages women

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fl — The biker world is seeing a new set of riders and Robin Hawk wants to see that continue.

"When you get on those two wheels and you sit on the front you ride you are in total control," Hawk said.

Hawk knows the freedom two wheels can bring and wanted to share it with other women.

In 2020 after she personally witnessed the bond a motorcycle group can create she wanted to start her own and that's how the group, "Uncaged Life" was born.

"Just the level of sisterhood in caring about other women and not one woman is mean or felt competitive and I thought again, this is what it's supposed to be," Hawk said.

The all-female motorcycle riding group is more than wind therapy, Hawk said it's an outlet for women to break societal expectations.

"It's being caged in a life where people define you. They tell you who you are, what you get to be, what you can't do and the idea is if you're uncaged and you're an uncaged woman nobody gets to decide for you," Hawk said.

To say it's changing lives wouldn't be an understatement.

The diversity is just as unique as the stories Hawk hears from other women who have joined the group.

"I didn't know that I needed this. I didn't know that I needed other women. I didn't think it could be like this. I needed this because I have no one," Hawk said.

Hawk said it's stories like that that continue to fuel the fire for these road warriors from within.

For more information about Uncaged Life visit the Uncaged Women page on Facebook.

