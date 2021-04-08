Uber launches $250M driver stimulus package amid driver shortage

Americans are beginning to travel again after a year of covid-19 lock-downs and stay at home orders.

However both Uber and Lyft say they're struggling to meet the renewed demand for their services. The main problem is a lack of drivers. Many left the business last year when there weren't enough rides to go around.

To lure Drivers back and in hopes to recruit new ones, Uber is launching a $250 million dollar stimulus plan.

"The $250 million driver stimulus will go directly to drivers who start driving again as well as new drivers who join Uber," company spokesperson Kayla Whaling said. "The money will take the form of special bonuses and new guarantees. It will be in place for the next several months."

It will reward bonuses to drivers who complete a certain number of trips.