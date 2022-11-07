The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced it will extend SNAP benefits.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Prices are soaring. Groceries up by 13% over the past year. Electricity by 15.5% and rent by nearly 7%

For many, the extension of SNAP benefits comes as a relief

“Everything is expensive right now. The food stamps do help a lot. Especially being disabled,” said Delfino Gomez Jr.

Gomez traveled from Kingsville to run errands. For doctors’ appointment and grocery shopping at Fruit King.

“I love to come to Fruit King because everything is cheap and fresh. It’s good,” he said.

Gomez has used food stamps for the last 30 years. During that time, he’s learned how to make the most of his benefits.

“There’s no food that you can get that’s already cooked. You can’t buy that with food stamps,” Gomez said.

But, this month Gomez along with 1.6 million other SNAP recipients will be able to relax their budget.Now, that Texas Health and Human Services plans to extend the maximum, allowable SNAP benefits and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95.

“It makes a big difference because the government money that I get is for the bills and the food stamps is for the food,” said Gomez.

According to Health and Human Services that extra money should appear in SNAP recipients accounts by Nov.30th.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.