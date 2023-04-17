The nation waits on Supreme Court decision related abortion drug

The Supreme Court justices are considering a lower court ruling placing restrictions on access to an abortion drug called mifepristone.

According to CNN, a decision could come this week. This comes as numerous abortion rights rallies happened this weekend, including in Los Angeles, where Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance. These protests come days after a Texas judge suspended the FDA’s decades-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito extended a lower court's hold on the ruling at least until Wednesday night to allow the justices to fully examine the issue. In the meantime, sides remain drawn.

"In my state, we are a pro-life state. We have legislation, which is far more pro-life than, say, California, but the Californians keep their law, and we keep our law, and that's the way it will work out nationally,” Louisianna Republican Senator Bill Cassidy said.

"If any Republican thinks that voters have simmered down on the abortion issue, they are wrong. That is going to continue well into the next presidential race,” Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin.

A new CBS news poll out today shows nearly 70% of all Americans want to see mifepristone remain available in states where abortion is legal, including almost half of Republicans.

Though the temporary stay will remain until Wednesday night, Justice Alito gave anti-abortion medical associations and physicians who brought the challenge to the FDA's approval of mifepristone until noon Tuesday to respond.

