Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 tuition reimbursement program

All hourly employees are eligible
Elise Amendola/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign Is displayed outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Methuen, Mass. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted at 5:02 AM, Oct 14, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 have announced a new tuition reimbursement program for its team members interested in pursuing a college degree.

In a release, the company said any team member working 30 hours or more weekly who qualifies for benefits will be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement at an accredited university when a C grade-point-average is maintained.

The announcement comes as Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 is hosting a National Hiring Day event on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. All Corpus Christi locations are hiring both full and part-time positions.

To reserve an interview time, you can register online in advance by clicking here.

