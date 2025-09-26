Woman’s body recovered from downtown Houston bayou

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a woman’s body found in a downtown bayou early Friday morning, though authorities say it does not appear connected to other recent recoveries.

Investigators said scooter riders first spotted the body just after midnight near the intersection of Commerce and Milam streets, beneath a bridge by the University of Houston-Downtown.

The Houston Police Department’s dive team recovered the body, identified only as a woman. Authorities have not released her cause of death; the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is working to determine more details.

Between Sept. 15 and 20, five other bodies were recovered from Houston-area bayous. However, HPD Lt. A. Khan said there is no evidence this case is related.

“There’s nothing that would give us that indication,” Khan said.

Earlier this week, Mayor John Whitmire and HPD Chief Noe Diaz also addressed speculation circulating online, stressing that there is no evidence of a serial killer.

Authorities noted several homeless encampments in the area as part of their ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)

This article first appeared on KPRC.