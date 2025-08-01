When is tax-free weekend in Texas? Everything to know about the upcoming 2025 sales tax holiday

TEXAS — The much-anticipated annual Tax-Free Weekend is set to kick off on Friday, August 8, continuing through Sunday, August 10.

Texas shoppers have an opportunity to save money on essential items as they gear up for the new school year.

Items that qualify are certain school supplies and specific items of clothing, footwear, and backpacks (sold for less than $100).

During the holiday, you can buy qualifying items in-store, online, by telephone, by mail, by custom order, or any other means. Items you buy before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available.

Qualifying Items

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Kits*

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers (including dry erase markers)

Notebooks

Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Items That Do Not Qualify

The following items do not qualify for exemption during the sales tax holiday: