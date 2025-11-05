Whataburger honors Veterans, Service Members with free taquitos every Tuesday through the rest of 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In honor of Veterans Day, Whataburger is paying tribute to the courage and dedication of the men and women who serve our country with a heartfelt "thank you" – a warm Taquito, free every Tuesday through the end of the year.

Starting November 11, active-duty military and veterans can pick up one free Taquito in-store at any Whataburger restaurant during breakfast hours every Tuesday through December 30. The offer is available on November 11, 18, 25 and December 2, 9, 16, 23, 30.

Wrapped in a soft flour tortilla, each Taquito is filled with scrambled eggs and a choice of sausage, bacon or potato, with the option to include a slice of American cheese. To redeem the offer, guests can show a military or veterans ID or other proof of service when ordering at the counter.