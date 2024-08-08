Whataburger celebrates 74 years of greatness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Whataburger is celebrating its 74th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 8.

To mark the major milestone, they are releasing a special birthday cake-flavored shake and giving it away for FREE to fans for one day only through the Whataburger App.

The birthday shake is birthday cake flavored, has a vanilla base, and bright orange sprinkles on top to match the burger chain's brand colors.

Fans who have downloaded the Whataburger App and created a rewards account can enjoy the free Birthday Shake on Thursday, Aug. 8, from midnight to 11:59 p.m., available exclusively through the app.

The free Birthday Shake offer is exclusive to theWhataburger App, with one shake per reward member. Customers who download the app and create an account will immediately earn rewards and exclusive offers.

Whataburger is celebrating with the community by giving away $74,000 worth of teacher supplies throughout August as part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success charitable giving program.

Whataburger will post on X, asking its followers to nominate teachers who could use some help buying school supplies for the new year. The brand will fulfill various teachers' wish lists until $74,000 is spent.