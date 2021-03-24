Menu

WATCH: Cruz, Republicans speak before Border trip on Friday

Greg Nash/AP
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will speak today in Washington in advance of his trip to the Valley on Friday on an immigration concerns at the border. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Posted at 11:37 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 14:07:49-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In advance of their Congressional Delegation (CODEL) trip to the Rio Grande Valley on Friday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and eight of his Senate Republican colleagues will hold a press conference today demanding press access for the humanitarian, national security, and public health crises at the southern border.

The conference will begin at the U.S. Capitol at 1 p.m. CT. We'll have the conference live for you.

Other senators who plan to speak include:

  • U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
  • U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)
  • U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)
  • U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah)
  • U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.)
  • U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.)
  • U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)
  • U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)
