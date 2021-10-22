Vintage memorabilia from "The Munsters" soon to be auctioned

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — Fans of the iconic 1960's situation comedy "The Munsters" soon will be able to own a piece of the show.

Like costumes and original art.

Rare memorabilia are about to go up for auction in North Texas.

Or, if you're really a fan of the show, you could do what one Waxahachie couple did.

They turned their entire home into "The Munsters Haunted Mansion" in what looks like the Hollywood set is actually the Waxahachie home of Chuck McKee.

"When we find something that's a little big closer to the show we'll discard it and we'll bring the other stuff in," McKee said. "So it's an ongoing work for the last 20 years."

The walk down memory lane is sentimental for Butch Patrick, who portrayed "Eddie Munster" on the show, which ran from 1964-66 and has played in syndication for years.

"From the outside it's great," Patrick said. "I mean you look at it, ya see it, but when you get to the inside and you see the appointment to detail, that's what really amazes me."

This week, the McKee's opened their doors to Heritage Auctions.

So the company could display some rare pieces from "The Munsters" that soon will be on sale, like Lily's iconic dress.

The home is not open for tours. But you can contact them and schedule a private visit.