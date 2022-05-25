Uvalde native: 'This is what we're known for now. We're forever etched in history'

Many still trying to come to terms with the tragedy that unfolded in Uvalde on Thursday, where a school shooting left 19 children at an elementary school there dead along with 3 adults.

Uvalde is just about 90 minutes west of San Antonio, and according to the last census, more than 16,000 people call it home.

The shooting is sending shockwaves around that community, and this is a look at the man the governor said is responsible for this tragedy.

Salvador Ramos was an 18-year-old student at Uvalde High School.

Our Seth Kovar is out live from Robb Elementary School, where that shooting unfolded.