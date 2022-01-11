TxDOT 'Don't Mess with Texas' scholarship application open

Attention all high school seniors. If you are passionate about keeping our great state of Texas beautiful and litter-free and have the resume to prove it, the Texas Department of Transportation is looking for you!

The transportation department is now taking applications for their 'Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest', where any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall of 2022 can receive a pretty penny for their higher education.

TxDOT says "judges will select winners based on the students’ proven results in leading projects or events focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free."

In partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, and sponsored by Buc-ees and iHeart Media, the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest will award $9,000 in scholarships in May 2022. The deadline to submit a scholarship application is March 31, 2022 by 5:00 p.m. You can find the application HERE.

According to TxDOT, "Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, annual “Trash-Off” community outreach events and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program."