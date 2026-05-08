Two Houston residents among those exposed during Atlantic cruise ship Hantavirus incident

Two Texas residents who were passengers on the MV Hondius ship at the center of a deadly hantavirus outbreak have been identified as Houston residents, according to city personnel, according to NBC News station KPRC.

The confirmation comes as health officials worldwide continue tracking passengers who may have been exposed to the rare but potentially fatal virus during what has become an international health emergency. At least eight confirmed cases have been linked to the outbreak, including three deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

Safety Protocols Established for First Responders

Houston health officials have implemented safety protocols for first responders handling any service calls involving the two passengers, who are currently monitoring themselves for symptoms. The precautionary measures reflect the serious nature of the Andes strain of hantavirus identified in this outbreak, which can spread between people in limited circumstances.

On Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) confirmed that both individuals "have agreed to keep an eye out for symptoms with daily temperature checks and are not experiencing any symptoms and did not have any contact with a sick person while aboard the ship."

Limited Public Health Threat

Houston Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Tran declined to comment specifically on whether the two Houston residents are being closely monitored, but confirmed that state officials informed all regional medical directors about the two Texans under close monitoring.

"We also were made aware they have no symptoms. We were also made aware there is no public health threat at this time," Dr. Tran stated, directing further inquiries to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DSHS.

About the Outbreak

The MV Hondius, operated by Dutch company Oceanwide Expeditions, departed from Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1, 2026, with approximately 150 passengers and crew from 23 countries. The ship's itinerary included visits to Antarctica and several isolated South Atlantic islands.

The first death occurred on April 11 when a 69-year-old Dutch passenger died aboard the vessel. His body was removed on April 24 at St. Helena, where 30 passengers disembarked. His wife later died on April 26 after being removed from a flight in South Africa. A third passenger, a German national, also died from the virus.

Unique Transmission Concerns

DSHS emphasized in Thursday's statement that "the strain in the Hondius outbreak, Andes virus, can spread from person to person in limited circumstances. It typically requires close, prolonged contact with a person who is actively sick with the disease."

The agency noted that the virus "is not known to spread through casual contact such as shaking hands or being in the same room for a few minutes. There have been no documented cases where a person without symptoms spread it to someone else."

Hantaviruses are typically transmitted through contact with infected wild rodent droppings or urine, making this outbreak particularly concerning, given evidence of human-to-human transmission aboard the confined cruise ship.

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