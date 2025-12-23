Two bodies found in Houston bayous within hours, bringing 2025 total to 33

HOUSTON, Tx — Houston police investigated two separate incidents involving bodies found in bayous in the downtown area on Monday morning, within just minutes of each other.

The first body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. in Buffalo Bayou near the intersection of North Crawford Street and Ruiz Street in downtown Houston. Police received a report about a possible body in the water, and dive teams were dispatched to recover it.

Just minutes later, at approximately 9:35 a.m., officers responded to a second "person down" call at 5969 Old Spanish Trail near Brays Bayou. The caller reported someone lying face down on rocks near the water who was unresponsive. This body was recovered from the bank of the bayou, not from the water itself.

These discoveries mark the first bodies recovered from Houston bayous in more than two months, ending a relatively quiet period following heightened attention earlier this year when six bodies were found during an 11-day period in September.

Both cases will be investigated by the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the identities of the deceased and the causes of death.

Houston officials say roughly 190 people have been found in Houston's bayous since 2017.

