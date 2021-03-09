Menu

Twitter sues Texas AG, claiming retaliation for Trump ban

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Posted at 8:09 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 11:36:37-05

DALLAS (AP) — Twitter has filed a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The social media company claims the Republican used his office to retaliate against it for banning the account of former President Donald Trump following the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Days after the deadly January riot, Paxton announced an investigation into Twitter and four other major technology companies for what he called “the seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the president.”

Twitter responded Monday with a federal lawsuit claiming Paxton is seeking to punish it for taking Trump’s account offline. Paxton's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

