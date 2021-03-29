Trooper remains on life support so he can become organ donor

WACO, Texas — A Texas State Trooper shot Friday night near Mexia has "no viable brain activity" and is currently on life support so that his organs can be donated, according to a tweet from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The DPS said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m. that Trooper Chad Walker will remain on life support "until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor."

After extensive life-saving efforts conducted by the @bswhealth medical professionals, it has been determined that Trooper Chad Walker no longer displays signs of viable brain activity and he remains on life-support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor. (1/2) — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) March 29, 2021

Walker was shot multiple times after he stopped on the side of FM 2383 outside Mexia on Friday to help a person with a disabled vehicle. That person, DeArthur Pinson Jr., allegedly shot Walker and then fled the scene.

Pinson later committed suicide near where the incident took place, the DPS reported.

"This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper. The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side," the DPS said.