AUSTIN, Tx — Texas lawmakers convened in Austin for a special session of the 89th Legislature on Monday afternoon.

THC ban, eliminating the STAAR test, and flooding warning systems will be discussed during the special session

They are scheduled to discuss several pieces of legislation, including:

Legislation to improve early warning systems and other preparedness, infrastructure in flood-prone areas throughout Texas.

Legislation to strengthen emergency communications and other response infrastructure in flood-prone areas throughout Texas.

Legislation to provide relief funds in response to and recovery from the flooding in Central Texas.

Legislation to evaluate and streamline rules and regulations for speedy repairs and preparedness for and from natural disasters.

Legislation to eliminate the STAAR Test and replace it with effective tools to assess students' progress in the classroom.

Legislation to reduce the tax burden on property taxes.

Legislation making it a crime to provide hemp products to children under 21 years of age. Legislation to regulate hemp-derived products, restrict synthetically modified compounds, and establish enforcement mechanisms without banning a lawful agricultural commodity.

Legislation protecting unborn children and their mothers from the harm of abortion.

In the end, the state adjourned Monday's meeting until Thursday at 10 a.m. in honor of Lisa Wilson of Austin.

