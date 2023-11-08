Texas voters gave retired teachers raises, approved new infrastructure funds

By Karen Brooks Harper, 'THE TEXAS TRIBUNE'

Property tax cuts, a raise for retired teachers and billions in investments in infrastructure, research, tech and energy have been approved by voters Tuesday night.

Voters weighed 14 constitutional amendments on the ballot, but Proposition 13 which would have allowed judges to retire at a later age was rejected, with barely over one-third of Texans voting for it.

And a few others — including a property tax exemption for biomedical inventory and equipment from property taxes and one to eliminate Galveston County's treasurer position, were passing by only slim margins.

The most definitive support went to Prop 4, the $18 billion property tax relief measure, which had 84% of the vote.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the unofficial results and race calls from Decision Desk HQ include ballots cast in early voting and all election day polling locations. At least 99% of votes have been counted for all 14 amendment races, according to estimates from the Decision Desk HQ turnout model.

