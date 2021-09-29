Watch
Texas teen detained in fatal stabbing of twin sister, sheriff says

The deadly attack unfolded in the Houston suburb of Katy, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
(MGN file photo)
(NBC News) - Sheriff's deputies took a 17-year-old boy into custody following the fatal stabbing of his twin sister just outside of Houston on Wednesday, authorities said.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court in the Houston suburb of Katy, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement. The victim's name was not released.

Deputies were called to the scene a little after 4:30 a.m., a sheriff's spokeswoman said.

"The possible suspect, also 17, is believed to be the female’s twin sibling. The male is detained," Gonzalez added.

This is a developing story, please check back here for updates.

