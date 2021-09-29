Texas teen detained in fatal stabbing of twin sister, sheriff says

(NBC News) - Sheriff's deputies took a 17-year-old boy into custody following the fatal stabbing of his twin sister just outside of Houston on Wednesday, authorities said.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court in the Houston suburb of Katy, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement. The victim's name was not released.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a call for service at the 4100 blk of a Brown Meadow Ct. Units found a female (17) with a stab wound. The possible suspect, also 17, is believed to be the female’s twin sibling. The male is detained. The female has been pronounced deceased on-scene. pic.twitter.com/QJhUC6n8Fl — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 29, 2021

Deputies were called to the scene a little after 4:30 a.m., a sheriff's spokeswoman said.

"The possible suspect, also 17, is believed to be the female’s twin sibling. The male is detained," Gonzalez added.

This is a developing story, please check back here for updates.