Texas State Fair will have several health requirements

Pandemic bringing changes to fairgrounds
We're only two days away from kicking off the Texas State Fair.
Health requirements in place for the Texas State Fair
Posted at 8:29 AM, Sep 22, 2021
DALLAS, Texas — We're only two days away from kicking off the Texas State Fair.

If you're planning the big show in Dallas, here are some tips.

Organizers added new safety measures because of the pandemic.

A Dallas County order will require face coverings inside fairgrounds buildings and during crowded outdoor settings.

Some independent vendors might also require face coverings at their booths.

And they're setting up a vaccine clinic at the fair for anyone interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Texas State Fair starts Friday and will continue through Oct. 18.

