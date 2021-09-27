Texas State Fair back welcoming guests through its gates

DALLAS, Texas — For the first time in two years,the gates at the Texas State Fair are open to visitors.

Big Tex will welcome more than 2 million people who are expected to pass through the front gates to enjoy the fair and all its attractions.

Festivities were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year, fairgoes are able to enjoy rides and all the best carnival foods the annual festival has to offer.

"So, I think coming back to the real deal this year and having the state fair is definitely a celebration," said Amber Fletcher of Fletcher Corny Dogs. "People are going to take off work. You know, they're going to come in and they're going to experience what it is the magic of the State Fair of Texas."

Organizers are encouraging folks to mask up during the large crowds that are expected through the duration of the state fair.

The fair runs through Sunday Oct. 17.