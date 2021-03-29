Chad Walker remains on life support to donate organs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 1:36 p.m. UPDATE:

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that Trooper Chad Walker no longer displays signs of viable brain activity.

After life-saving efforts conducted by the Baylor Scott and White medical teams failed, Walker will remain on life support so that he can donate his organs.

"This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper," said a post from Texas DPS. "The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side."

ORIGINAL STORY: The state of Texas is rallying behind a DPS trooper who is fighting for his life.

Trooper Chad Walker was responding to a call about a stranded motorist Friday night near Mexia when DeArthur Pinson Jr. stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire.

Walker was hit once in the head and chest. He is currently in critical condition in a Waco hospital.

Earlier today we spoke with DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley, who says Walker's first assignment with the DPS was in the Coastal Bend.

“Trooper Chad Walker came out of the graduation class of B-2015,” Brandley said. “It was a law enforcement class that DPS had put through here. Everyone here that worked with Trooper Walker. We loved his personality, he was fun to be around. He was one of those types of people that you wanted to be around because he was uplifting.”

KXXV television in Waco reports that Pinson has died by suicide. He was found at a residence near the scene of the shooting.

