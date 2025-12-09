Texas partners with Turning Point USA to expand conservative clubs in high schools

Texas has launched a partnership with Turning Point USA to open chapters of the conservative organization on every high school campus across the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Turning Point USA Senior Director Josh Thifault revealed the initiative during a news conference at the Governor's Mansion in Austin on Monday.

While Abbott didn't outline any plans that would require schools to initiate Club America chapters, he said that he expects "meaningful disciplinary action" to take place against "any stoppage of TPUSA in the great state of Texas."

"I do want to share a word that I also told Erika about that I will double down at this time. And that is as TP USA as Club America seeks to expand chapters in schools across the state. Let me be clear, any school that stands in the way of a Club America program in their school should be reported immediately to the Texas Education Agency, where I expect meaningful disciplinary action to be taking place for any stoppage of TP USA in the great state of Texas," Abbott said.

Turning Point USA was founded by the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk and has traditionally operated on college campuses. However, the organization's "Club America" chapters operate in high schools.

