Texas named top exporting state 20 years in a row

AUSTIN, Texas — Data from the United States Census Bureau reveals that Texas is the top exporting state for the 20th consecutive year.

In an issued statement, Governor Greg Abbott proclaims Texas had more than $375.3 billion in exports in 2021 alone, surpassing both 2019 and 2020 totals.

"Made in Texas is a powerful global brand, and the Lone Star State continues to dominate the nation in exports thanks to our unrivaled and productive workforce, robust infrastructure, and welcoming business environment," said Governor Abbott in a release.

"Texas also offers unique logistic advantages with easy, dependable access to global trade and supply chain routes via air, land, and sea. When attracting businesses and jobs from across the country and around the globe, one Texas advantage tops them all," said Abbott.

According to the data released from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas exports accounted for more than California and New York combined in 2021.

The Lone Star Sate reportedly also led the nation in tech exports for the ninth year in a row and supports nearly 1 million jobs in Texas.

