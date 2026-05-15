Texas mom charged with capital murder after kids found dead in burned car

A Texas mother has been charged with capital murder after two children, ages 5 and 7, were found dead inside a burned vehicle in San Antonio on May 9.

The vehicle was discovered between 5 and 6 a.m. after a person walking their dog spotted it on fire. A passerby saw a woman at the scene who said she had already called authorities, but the witness called 911 as well.

Firefighters and police responded to extinguish the blaze and later discovered two bodies inside the vehicle.

Police identified the suspect as Marlene Vidal, 34, of Edinburg, Texas. Authorities said she is the children's mother and believe she acted alone. She was taken downtown for questioning before being charged with capital murder.

Investigators said there is a possibility that mental health issues may have played a role in the incident.

In Texas, a capital murder conviction can carry either the death penalty or a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

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