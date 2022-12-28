Texas man appeals death sentence, stating Comedy Central episode violated his rights

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas man is moving to appeal his death sentence, stating a Comedy Central episode violated his constitutional rights to a fair and speedy trial.

2year-old Gabriel Hall is set to be lethally injected after being convicted of murder in the Brazos Valley.

Hall's legal team is now arguing that footage from the special was later used to sentence their client to death.

On Oct. 10, 2011, Hall entered a Brazos County residence where he fatally stabbed and shot a 68-year-old male; he also stabbed the victim's 69-year-old wife, who survived the attack.

Hall was a student at A&M Consolidated High School at the time.

While serving time in the Brazos County Jail - comedian Jeff Ross filmed a special featuring the Maximum-Security parts of the facility, including Hall's unit.

The video has since been pulled from his official YouTube channel.

However, Hall's legal team is claiming that additional footage, outside that segment, was later presented to the Brazos County Jury before they voted to sentence him to death.

His legal team is now taking the case to the Texas Supreme Court, stating the evidence should be thrown out because it violates Hall's Sixth Amendment.

The team's decision comes after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals previously denied their first appeal.