Texas HHSC offering hiring bonuses up to 5K for various healthcare positions

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has announced they are offering hiring bonuses up to $5,000 for various healthcare positions at state supported living centers and state hospitals across Texas.

According to Texas HHSC, state supported living centers provide residential services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, while state hospitals provide inpatient psychiatric care for adults, children and adolescents.

The hiring bonus positions are for:

Registered nurses (RN) at SSLCs and state hospitals

Licensed vocational nurses (LVN) at SSLCs and state hospitals

Psychiatric nursing assistants (PNA) at state hospitals

Direct support professionals (DSP) at SSLCs

New RNs can qualify for $5,000 bonuses, Eligible LVN new hires could receive $3,500, and DSPs and PNAs may qualify for $2,500 hiring bonuses.

These positions are available in Corpus Christi, along with the following Texas cities; Abilene, Austin, Big Spring, Brenham, Denton, El Paso, Kerrville, Lubbock, Lufkin, Mexia, Richmond, Rusk, San Angelo, San Antonio, Terrell, Vernon, Waco and Wichita Falls.

To see job listings for these positions, visit the Texas HHSC website.