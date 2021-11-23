Texas Governor taking tamales to serve at the border this Thanksgiving

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is taking some tamales to feed service members working at the border this Thanksgiving.

As part of the trip, Abbott will make his first stop at Operation Lone Star (OLS) in Del Rio at 11 a.m..

Then he will stop at Delia's in Edinburg Wednesday afternoon to pick up tamales to serve Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and Texas National Guard service members stationed on the border for OLS at 4 p.m..

The Governor will be joined by DPS Executive Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department (TMD) Major General Tracy Norris, and Deputy Adjutant General for Air, Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer.

