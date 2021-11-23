Watch
NewsTexas News

Actions

Texas Governor taking tamales to serve at the border this Thanksgiving

items.[0].image.alt
Julio Cortez/AP
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference along the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Greg Abbott
Posted at 10:55 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 11:55:28-05

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is taking some tamales to feed service members working at the border this Thanksgiving.

As part of the trip, Abbott will make his first stop at Operation Lone Star (OLS) in Del Rio at 11 a.m..

Then he will stop at Delia's in Edinburg Wednesday afternoon to pick up tamales to serve Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and Texas National Guard service members stationed on the border for OLS at 4 p.m..

The Governor will be joined by DPS Executive Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department (TMD) Major General Tracy Norris, and Deputy Adjutant General for Air, Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here