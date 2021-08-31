Texas court stays controversial 'heartbeat' abortion bill

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas court has granted a stay stopping the controversial "heartbeat" abortion bill for now.

The law, which was set to go into effect tomorrow, would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

It’s when a fetal heartbeat is detected – which is before many women even know they're pregnant.

Lawyers for Texas abortion clinics asked the U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday to block the law.

The measure was stayed by Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum, who described the bill as "unlike anything ever seen in the court system."

