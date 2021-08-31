Watch
NewsTexas News

Actions

Texas court stays controversial 'heartbeat' abortion bill

items.[0].videoTitle
A Texas court has granted a stay stopping the controversial "heartbeat" abortion bill for now.
Texas court stays controversial "heartbeat" abortion bill
Posted at 6:12 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 19:15:23-04

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas court has granted a stay stopping the controversial "heartbeat" abortion bill for now.

The law, which was set to go into effect tomorrow, would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

It’s when a fetal heartbeat is detected – which is before many women even know they're pregnant.

Lawyers for Texas abortion clinics asked the U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday to block the law.

The measure was stayed by Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum, who described the bill as "unlike anything ever seen in the court system."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education