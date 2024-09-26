Texas' chili voted as the USA's second-favorite fall dish

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A hearty, warm bowl of chili and the fall season go hand in hand here in Texas.

This flavorful dish has become a staple at cookouts, birthday parties, tailgate parties, family BBQs, and work potlucks.

According to Wealth of Geeks, 3,000 foodies were surveyed for their opinions, and a list of the top 50 fall dishes was put together.

The classic pumpkin pie takes center stage as the #1 dish in Illinois. Down here in Texas, the arrival of cooler weather officially marks the start of chili season, coming in at #2.

“Fall is a time when people gather around the table to enjoy comforting, nostalgic dishes that have been passed down through generations. Our poll highlights the incredible diversity of fall foods across the country, each dish telling its own story of regional pride and culinary tradition," says Michael Dinich of Wealth Geeks.

"Fall is more than just cooler temperatures and vibrant foliage - it's a season rich in flavors that warm the soul. As summer fades, the culinary delights of fall take center stage, with each region of America offering its own unique seasonal specialties," added Dinich.

There are dozens of recipes for Texas chili, whether passed down from generation to generation or recently discovered on social media sites — there is no wrong way to eat a bowl of chili.

For America’s favorite 50 fall foods, click here.

See the top 10 fall dishes voted here:

#1 Illinois - Pumpkin Pie

The top spot is Illinois pumpkin pie! Illinois is the top producer of pumpkins in the United States, making pumpkin pie a quintessential fall dessert in the state. The smooth, spiced filling made from fresh pumpkin puree symbolizes the autumn harvest. Pumpkin pie is especially popular during Thanksgiving, but it’s enjoyed throughout the fall as a sweet reminder of Illinois’s agricultural abundance.

#2 Texas - Chilli

Fall in Texas is synonymous with chili season, when this hearty dish becomes a staple at tailgates, cook-offs, and family dinners. Texas chili, often made with beef, chili peppers, and a variety of spices, is a warm, flavorful dish perfect for cooler fall weather. Texas chili's rich, spicy flavors reflect the state’s bold culinary traditions, making it a must-have during the fall months.

#3 Alabama - Pecan Pie

Alabama is known for its abundant pecan orchards, making pecan pie a quintessential dessert in the state. The rich, buttery flavor of pecans combined with a sweet, gooey filling makes it the perfect indulgence as the weather cools. Pecan pie is often enjoyed during fall gatherings and holidays, celebrating the harvest season with a dessert that’s as warm and comforting as the Southern hospitality it's served with.

#4 Louisiana - Gumbo

Gumbo is a quintessential dish in Louisiana, especially during the fall when cooler weather calls for something warm and filling. This stew, made with a rich roux, seafood, sausage, and vegetables, reflects the diverse cultural influences in Louisiana’s cuisine. Gumbo is often served at family gatherings and festivals in the fall, where its hearty, spicy flavors make it the perfect dish for the season.

#5 Kansas - Pumpkin Bread

Kansas is known for its expansive farmland, where pumpkins are a common fall crop. Pumpkin bread, made with spiced pumpkin puree and often studded with nuts or raisins, is a popular fall treat in the state. The moist, flavorful bread is perfect for enjoying with a cup of coffee or tea on a crisp fall morning, making it a comforting reminder of the harvest season.

#6 New York - Apple Cider Donuts

New York is famous for its apple orchards, and apple cider donuts are a quintessential fall treat in the state. These donuts, often enjoyed fresh from the fryer, are made with spiced apple cider, giving them a sweet and tangy flavor. The cinnamon-sugar coating adds a warm, comforting touch, making them the perfect snack during a fall visit to a New York orchard or pumpkin patch.

#7 Georgia - Sweet Potato Pie

Georgia’s rich, fertile soil is perfect for growing sweet potatoes, making sweet potato pie a beloved fall dish in the state. This pie, made with mashed sweet potatoes, spices, and a flaky crust, is a Southern classic that’s especially popular during the autumn months. The natural sweetness of the potatoes, combined with warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, creates a dessert that embodies the comforting flavors of fall.

#8 Arkansas - Chicken And Dumplings

Chicken and dumplings are a classic comfort food in Arkansas, particularly cherished in the fall. This hearty dish, featuring tender chicken and fluffy dumplings simmered in a rich broth, is perfect for warming up on a cool autumn day. The simplicity and heartiness of chicken and dumplings make it a staple in many Arkansas kitchens, especially as families gather for fall dinners.

#9 Kentucky - Bourbon Pecan Pie

The second Pecan Pie to make the top ten, but with a twist for the adults. Kentucky is renowned for its bourbon, and when combined with pecans, it creates a decadent fall dessert that’s hard to resist. Bourbon pecan pie is rich, sweet, and slightly boozy, with the nuts adding a satisfying crunch. This pie is a Southern classic, often served during fall gatherings and holidays, where it represents Kentucky’s deep-rooted culinary traditions.

#10 Utah - Funeral Potatoes

And rounding up the top ten are funeral potatoes. A creamy casserole made with shredded potatoes, cheese, and a crunchy topping, is a beloved comfort food in Utah. While traditionally served at gatherings, funeral potatoes are also a popular dish during the fall, offering warmth and richness that’s perfect for the season. This dish reflects Utah’s community-focused culture and is often enjoyed at family dinners and holiday feasts.