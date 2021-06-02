Texas celebrates free fishing day this Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas anglers won't need a fishing license to fish this Saturday.

Occurring every year on the first Saturday of June, Free Fishing Day allows Texans to legally fish on any public waterbody without a fishing license.

The day's purpose is to promote the purchase of fishing licenses and bring attention to conservation efforts. 100% of hunting and fishing license fees go to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for conservation efforts like fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration, land conservation, and Texas Game Wardens.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Inland Fisheries Director. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”

Where can you get a fishing license? Visit the TPDW's website.

Are you new to fishing? The TPDW has some resources that will help you learn to fish.

Do you know where to fish? Visit the TPWD's Lake Finder page, browse community fishing lakes, or visit takemefishing.org.