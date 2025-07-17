Texas appeals court orders release of Uvalde school shooting records

SAN ANTONIO, TX — A Texas appeals court has ruled that Uvalde County and the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District must release public records related to the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The appeals court upheld a 2024 summary judgement that found both the county and the school violated the Texas Public Information Act by improperly withholding critical documents from the public.

It's an important legal victory for local and national news organizations, as well as the public, who want more transparency from officials and law enforcement agencies.

19 children and two teachers died in Uvalde on May 24, 2022, making it one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.