Texas Agriculture Commissioner issues urgent alert for newly detected pasture pest

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller issued an urgent alert Tuesday, warning producers statewide about a newly detected invasive pest that poses a significant threat to pasture lands across Texas.

The pasture mealybug (Helicococcus summervillei) - never before reported in North America - has been confirmed in multiple Texas counties.

“This is a completely new pest to our continent, and Texas is once again on the front lines,” Commissioner Miller said. “If the pasture mealybug spreads across Texas grazing lands like it has in eastern Australia, it could cost Texas agriculture dearly in lost productivity and reduced livestock capacity. TDA is working hand-in-hand with federal and university partners to respond swiftly and protect our producers from this unprecedented threat.”

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) reports the estimated impact area currently spans 20 counties, including several in the Coastal Bend region: Refugio, Calhoun, Victoria, and other surrounding areas including Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy, Goliad, Dewitt, Lavaca, Fayette, Jackson, Matagorda, Brazoria, Galveston, Wharton, Colorado, Austin, Washington, Burleson, Brazos, and Robertson counties.

AgriLife entomologists have documented significant damage to pastures and hayfields, particularly in Victoria County.

The pasture mealybug causes what experts call "pasture dieback," creating expanding patches of yellowing, weakened turf that ultimately dies. First identified in Australia in 1928, this pest has devastated millions of acres of grazing land globally.

The insect's rapid reproduction rate, hidden feeding patterns at the soil level, and ability to attack multiple grass species make it particularly dangerous to livestock operations.

Affected grasses include:

Bermudagrass

Bahia grass

Johnsongrass

St. Augustine grass

Various bluestem species

Other tropical and subtropical grasses

Warning Signs to Watch

Producers should watch for these symptoms:

Yellowing and leaf discoloration within a week of infestation

Purpling or reddening of foliage

Stunted growth despite adequate rainfall

Poorly developed root systems

Dieback starting at leaf tips and moving downward

What Producers Should Do

Commissioner Miller emphasizes the importance of regular scouting: "Early identification is critical, and we need every producer's eyes on the ground."

Inspection recommendations include:

Check grass leaves, stems, soil surface, and areas under livestock droppings

Focus on unmanaged areas like fence lines and ungrazed patches

Look for fluffy, white, waxy, or "fuzzy" insects on grass blades and stems

Currently, no effective labeled insecticide exists for pasture mealybug control, though research trials are underway to determine the best integrated pest management approaches.

The TDA is coordinating response efforts with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

Producers who observe suspicious symptoms or insects matching these descriptions should immediately contact TDA at 1-800-TELL-TDA.